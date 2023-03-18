Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Brad M. Cerepak Sells 34,972 Shares

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DOV opened at $136.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.96. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

