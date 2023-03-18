Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Brad M. Cerepak Sells 34,972 Shares

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dover Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE DOV opened at $136.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.96. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on DOV. Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
