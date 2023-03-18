Insider Selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Sells $4,083,675.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TMO opened at $547.34 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The company has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

