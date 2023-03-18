Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $5,527,900.62 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Xylem Trading Down 2.5 %
Xylem stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Xylem
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
Read More
