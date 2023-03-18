Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $5,527,900.62 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xylem Trading Down 2.5 %

Xylem stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Xylem

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

