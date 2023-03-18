Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,009,808.84 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc bought 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $946,623.60.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc bought 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.6 %

ARES opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 362.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.