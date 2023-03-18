Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $7,021,500.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $142.45 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

