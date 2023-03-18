Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,155,350.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

