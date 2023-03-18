Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $50,902,838.82 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,558,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,990,935,797.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72.

On Friday, March 10th, S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70.

On Monday, March 6th, S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $107,583,466.30.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20.

On Monday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $27,526,961.43.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79.

On Friday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

WMT opened at $139.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.04. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

