LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.95.

NYSE LYB opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

