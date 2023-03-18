Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

About Hookipa Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.