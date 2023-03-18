The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 50

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Restaurant Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC lowered shares of The Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 42 ($0.51) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of RSTGF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.43.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
