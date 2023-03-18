Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $234.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.34 and a 200 day moving average of $239.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.00. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.