Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.46 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

MNTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.24.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.52. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Momentive Global by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,682 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC increased its position in Momentive Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 370,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

