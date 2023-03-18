Wells Fargo & Company Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $12.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

