Royal Bank of Canada Trims Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Target Price to $1.50

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 159.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

