Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.49. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.