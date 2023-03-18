Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.49. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Westport Fuel Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,137,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 314,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 828,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.