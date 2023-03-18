Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,531.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,035.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11,888.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.