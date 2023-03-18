Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $229.00 by Analysts at SVB Securities

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Securities from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.30 on Tuesday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $202.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,798 shares of company stock worth $24,458,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

