Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) PT Lowered to $4.50

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.04.

BHIL opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Benson Hill has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $99.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

