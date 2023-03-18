Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Guess’, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess’ in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

GES has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Guess’ Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE GES opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s payout ratio is 40.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guess’ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

