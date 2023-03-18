Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KZR opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $257.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.25.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,881,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,814,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,276 shares of company stock worth $1,708,683. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 264.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 210,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

