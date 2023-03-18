Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the technology company will earn ($1.94) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $525.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.