Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 20th

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 20th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 20th.

Graybug Vision Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.20. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Graybug Vision

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 148,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

