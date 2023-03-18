StockNews.com Lowers Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.18.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,805,159. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Toro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile



The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

