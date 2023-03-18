Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

