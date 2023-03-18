Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EML opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
