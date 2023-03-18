Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

