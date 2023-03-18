Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $9.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.41.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
