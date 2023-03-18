Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised Mercantile Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $484.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

