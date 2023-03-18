StockNews.com Lowers Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

