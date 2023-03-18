Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.12.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.
Park City Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Park City Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.