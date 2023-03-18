Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.