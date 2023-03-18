Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.45 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 234.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

