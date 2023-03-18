Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Movella stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Movella has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

