Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Movella (NASDAQ:MVLAGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Movella Price Performance

Movella stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Movella has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

About Movella

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

