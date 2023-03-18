StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %
AY stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.35.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
