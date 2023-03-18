StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

AY stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.