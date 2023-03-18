AxoGen’s (AXGN) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AxoGen stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.54. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 45,987 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

