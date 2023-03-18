American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
AMSC opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of American Superconductor
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.