American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

AMSC opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

About American Superconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 23.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

