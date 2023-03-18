Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $507.00

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 507 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 516.48 ($6.29), with a volume of 914568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620.50 ($7.56).

Burford Capital Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 693.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 703.20.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55,000.00%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

