Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.