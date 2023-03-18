GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.2 %
GFL stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.17.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
