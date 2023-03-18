Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hibbett, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hibbett in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Hibbett Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

