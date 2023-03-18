Barrington Research Trims American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Target Price to $10.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ APEI opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Public Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $4,299,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $3,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $2,088,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 860.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 189,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $2,304,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.