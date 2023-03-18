Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $56,580,000.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $56,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

