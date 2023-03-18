EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,307,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 86,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,695 shares of company stock valued at $440,763 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

