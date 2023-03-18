HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 164.55% from the company’s current price.

UBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Unity Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

