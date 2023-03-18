HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 164.55% from the company’s current price.
UBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.