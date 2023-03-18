JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

YY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of YY opened at $28.83 on Thursday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JOYY by 135.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

