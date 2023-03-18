JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
YY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
JOYY Price Performance
Shares of YY opened at $28.83 on Thursday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY
JOYY Company Profile
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOYY (YY)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.