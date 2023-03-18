Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTFC. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 6.7 %

WTFC stock opened at $72.23 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,148.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

