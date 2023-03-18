Head-To-Head Contrast: Ouster (OUST) versus Its Competitors

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ouster to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ouster and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million -$93.98 million -1.30 Ouster Competitors $660.73 million $16.32 million 6.16

Analyst Ratings

Ouster’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ouster. Ouster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ouster and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ouster Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

Ouster presently has a consensus target price of $3.59, indicating a potential upside of 282.67%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 28.64%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -297.38% -52.75% -42.91% Ouster Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Risk & Volatility

Ouster has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ouster rivals beat Ouster on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

