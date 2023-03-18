Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $214,271,385.72 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82.
- On Friday, March 10th, S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70.
- On Monday, March 6th, S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $107,583,466.30.
- On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20.
- On Monday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $27,526,961.43.
- On Thursday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79.
- On Friday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $141.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
