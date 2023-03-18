Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Buys $86,070,656.70 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

Shares of BRK-B stock opened at $293.51 on Friday.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.