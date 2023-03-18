Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $148,740,328.32 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT opened at $139.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

