Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,518,001 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

