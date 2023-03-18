Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 3,145,896 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

Shares of BRK-A stock opened at $442,765.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468,951.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $451,257.26.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

